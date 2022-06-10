Blacksburg Super Regional: How to watch and listen Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech?

The Big 12 tournament champion Oklahoma will play in the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional against No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN2 and the WatchESPN.com on Friday (10).

Friday’s Blacksburg Super Regional game will start at 3:00 pm ET and fans are expected to be well entertained at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. Virginia Tech (44-12, 19-9 ACC) and Oklahoma (40-22, 15-9 Big 12) will be aiming to secure a place in the 2022 World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, later this month!

The best-of-three series Game 1 on Friday is on ESPN2 and Game 2 is set for Saturday on ESPNU at 12:00 a.m. ET. A Game 3, if needed, will be played on Sunday, with game time and TV network to be announced later.

Watch/Listen/Follow

The Blacksburg Super Regional games will air on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN2 on Friday and ESPNU on Saturday), with John Schriffen and Lance Cormier calling the action. The games will be broadcast on the Sooner Radio Network (locally on Sportstalk 99.3 FM/1400 AM KREF, Sportstalk1400.com and the Varsity Network app anywhere), with Toby Rowland on the radio call. Live stats will be available at NCAA.com. ESPN2 (Fri.) | ESPNU (Sat.) | Radio | Live Stats | Game Notes (PDF)

Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech Series History

Oklahoma and Virginia Tech have met three times. The Hokies lead the all-time series 2-1.

OU and VT met in the 2013 Blacksburg Regional final, a game the Sooners won 10-4 to advance to the Super Regional.

Oklahoma and Virginia Tech first met in 1978 at a regular-season tournament hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. VT won that game 4-2. The Hokies also won 4-2 during the 2018 regular season at a season-opening event in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Heading into today’s game, Virginia Tech has stolen 140 bases, which is 4th in the NCAA this season. The ACC side has scored 46 runs in the three Regional games and is in its first Super Regional in program history.

For Oklahoma, the Sooners will be hoping making their first trip to the College World Series for the first time since 2010