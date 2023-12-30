blue-cain,-georgia-cruise-past-alabama-a&m

Blue Cain scored a season high-tying 18 points to fuel Georgia to a 93-73 victory over visiting Alabama A&M on Saturday in Athens, Ga.

Cain, a freshman, made 7 of 9 shots from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range to extend Georgia's winning streak to eight games. The winning streak is the longest in a single season for Georgia since 2002-03.

Cain's point total matched his season high set in Georgia's 79-68 setback to Miami on Nov. 17.

RJ Melendez recorded 11 points and six assists, Silas Demary Jr. collected 10 and five assists, and Justin Hill added 10 and four, respectively, to send Georgia (10-3) to its ninth straight victory at home. Dylan James scored nine points for Georgia, which saw 13 different players dent the scoresheet.

Georgia shot 50.7 percent from the floor (34 of 67) and 41.7 percent from 3-point range (10 of 24). It also took advantage of 15 steals and scored 24 points off 22 turnovers by Alabama A&M.

Dailin Smith and Chad Moodie each scored 14 points and Cameron Tucker added 11 points and five assists for Alabama A&M (1-12), which lost its seventh straight game.

Moodie converted a three-point play to bring Alabama A&M within two points at 15-13 before Georgia began its onslaught. Jabri Abdur-Rahim made a pair of free throws and Cain drained a 3-pointer to ignite a 23-6 run for Georgia, capped by RJ Melendez connecting from beyond the arc.

Georgia carried a 46-24 lead into intermission and was never threatened in the second half.

It highlighted that surge as Demary stole the ball and fed Melendez at midcourt. He deftly tapped it ahead to Cain, who caromed the ball off the glass for a thunderous dunk by Melendez to give Georgia a 78-49 lead with 7:10 remaining in the second half.

The outcome was not in doubt the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media

