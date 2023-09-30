Bo Nix throws four TDs to help No. 9 Oregon roll past Stanford

Bo Nix completed 27 of 32 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 9 Oregon rolled to a 42-6 win over host Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference contest on Saturday evening in Stanford, Calif.

Troy Franklin caught seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon (5-0, 2-0). Terrance Ferguson and Traeshon Holden added one touchdown reception apiece, and Jordan James and Bucky Irving tallied one rushing touchdown apiece.

Justin Lamson completed 11 of 20 passes for 106 yards for Stanford (1-4, 0-3).

Oregon outgained Stanford 506-222. The Ducks averaged 8.3 yards per play, while the Cardinal averaged 3.2 yards per play.

Oregon entered the contest averaging 54 points per game, but it did not score in the first quarter. The Ducks’ first two drives ended in three-and-outs.

Stanford pulled ahead 6-0 on two field goals before Oregon mounted a response. Joshua Karty connected from 37 yards on the Cardinal’s first possession, and Karty drilled a 53-yard kick on their second possession.

The Ducks took a 7-6 lead with 8:15 remaining in the second quarter. James scored on a 30-yard run for his team-leading seventh touchdown of the season.

Oregon made it 14-6 with 2:23 to go before halftime. Irving cut left, stiff-armed one defender and evaded another would-be tackler for a 17-yard touchdown.

After the break, the Ducks pulled away.

Nix found Ferguson for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 21-6 with 10:43 remaining in the third quarter. That capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Oregon made it 28-10 less than two minutes later. Franklin caught a deep pass at the Stanford 20-yard line and sidestepped a defender for a 46-yard touchdown.

Franklin caught another touchdown pass from Nix, this time from 5 yards out, to make it 35-6 with 1:43 to go in the third quarter.

Nix fired his fourth touchdown pass of the game in the first minute of the fourth quarter to give the Ducks a 42-6 lead. Holden hauled in the 9-yard pass.

–Field Level Media