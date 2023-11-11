bobby-durkin’s-3-lifts-davidson-past-maryland

Bobby Durkin scored 16 points, including a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, as Davidson turned a scoring burst to open the second half into a 64-61 victory over Maryland on Friday in the opening game of the Ashville Championship at Asheville, N.C.

Angelo Brizzi scored 10 points with six steals and David Skogman added nine points for Davidson (2-0), who will play Sunday against the winner of the contest between Clemson and UAB later Friday.

Jahmir Young scored 18 points with seven assists and Julian Reese added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland (1-1). Young passed the 2,000-point mark for his career on a 3-pointer with 3:04 remaining.

The Terrapins had 13 turnovers after recording 15 in their season opener Tuesday against Mount St. Mary’s. Davidson had 15 turnovers while recording 11 steals.

Maryland went 5 of 23 (21.7 percent) from 3-point range after making 3 of 16 (18.8) percent in its season opener.

Davidson opened the second half on an 11-3 run to take a 44-35 lead with 14:26 remaining. Maryland charged back to pull within a possession at 47-44 with 8:52 left on two free throws by Deshawn Harris-Smith. But the Wildcats answered with a 3-pointer from Durkin for a 50-44 advantage with 8:31 left.

Brizzi scored four points in a 6-2 run that gave Davidson a 57-49 lead with 3:54 remaining.

Young made a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run as Maryland pulled within 59-58 with 1:15 remaining and converted a 3-point play with 38 seconds left to tie the score at 61.

Davidson used a 10-0 run early in the game to turn a 9-5 deficit into a 15-9 lead. The Wildcats led by as many as eight points in the first half at 22-14 before the Terrapins rallied back to lead 25-24 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Davidson led 33-32 at halftime.

It was the first meeting between the programs since the 2007 NCAA Tournament when Stephen Curry scored 30 points for Davidson but Maryland walked away with the 82-70 first-round victory.

