bobby-knight-hospitalized-with-illness

Bobby Knight remains hospitalized in Bloomington, Ind., on Monday with an “acute illness,” according to an email sent to former Hoosiers players asking for prayers for the Hall of Fame coach.

Knight was hospitalized Friday night, per the email, picked up by several media outlets Monday morning.

“The family’s hope is to have him back home soon,” per the email.

Knight, 82, coached the Hoosiers to three national championships (1976, 1981, 1987) and five Final Fours from 1971-2000. His 1976 team is considered one of the best college teams of all-time. He then led Texas Tech to four NCAA Tournament appearances from 2001-08.

Including his time as the head coach at Army to begin his coaching career, Knight retired with a record of 902-371. He ranks sixth all-time on the career victories list, one behind Roy Williams. Mike Krzyzewski is No. 1 with 1,202 wins.

Knight was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

