Bobby Petrino back at Arkansas as offensive coordinator

Bobby Petrino is returning to Arkansas as the offensive coordinator under Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.

Petrino was the head coach in Fayetteville from 2008-11, compiling a 34-17 record with three bowl games.

He replaces Dan Enos, who was fired last month following a 7-3 home loss against Mississippi State.

Per ESPN, Petrino will receive $1.35 million in 2024 and $1.5 million over the following two seasons.

Petrino, 62, spent the 2023 season at Texas A&M as the offensive coordinator for Jimbo Fisher, who was fired on Nov. 12.

Petrino also has been a head coach in the college ranks at Louisville (2003-06, 2014-18), Western Kentucky (2013), and FCS program Missouri State (2020-22). He went 3-10 as head coach of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 2007.

The Razorbacks finished 4-8 this season, including 1-7 in the Southeastern Conference.

–Field Level Media