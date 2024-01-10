boise-state-extends-home-streak-with-upset-of-no.-17-csu

O'Mar Stanley compiled 17 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season in host Boise State's 65-58 upset victory over No. 17 Colorado State on Tuesday.

The Broncos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West) own the nation's longest active home winning streak, with 22 consecutive victories at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State achieved a victory over the second-highest ranked opponent at home in program history. The Broncos beat No. 15 Washington in 1998.

The Rams (13-3, 1-2) lost both games of their road swing to Utah State and Boise State.

Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo each had 13 points and Max Rice and Andrew Meadow each finished with 11 for Boise State.

Colorado State was led by Isaiah Stevens' 15 points and Nique Clifford's 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Rams made four consecutive field-goal attempts while Boise State missed four straight in an 11-3 run that cut the deficit to 57-53 with 1:33 left. Rice then made two free throws with 1:22 remaining.

Stevens then committed Colorado State's 16th turnover.

After a missed free-throw attempt by Boise State's Roddie Anderson III, Colorado State's Jalen Lake missed a 3-pointer. Meadow made two free throws with 40 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

Colorado State did not make a shot in the last 4:30 of the first half, allowing Boise State to build a 29-21 halftime lead. Boise State outscored Colorado State 10-2 to close the half.

Colorado State committed 10 turnovers in the first half that led to eight points for Boise State.

Stevens, who led the Rams with 17.6 points a game entering Tuesday, had just three points at halftime.

Colorado State opened the second half outscoring Boise State 10-4 to cut the deficit to 32-31 with 14:36 remaining, but the Rams never took the lead.

Boise State pulled away with a 9-0 run that gave the Broncos a 50-37 lead with 8:08 left. Colorado State's scoring drought of six minutes ended with Stevens' layup with 6:10 remaining.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Boise State extends home streak with upset of No. 17 CSU puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.