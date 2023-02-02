Boston Celtics soar past Brooklyn Nets in impressive victory; highlights and box score

BOSTON (Feb. 2) — The Boston Celtics put on an electrifying performance at TD Garden as they swept past the Brooklyn Nets with a resounding 139-96 victory. From the jump, the Celtics dominated, setting a franchise record with an almost half-century first quarter, leading 46-16 after 12 minutes of play.

Tatum and Brown set the tone

Jayson Tatum led the charge with a game-high 31 points, including 18 in the opening quarter, and hit seven 3-pointers with nine rebounds. Tatum’s teammate Jaylen Brown added 26 points and connected on seven 3-pointers of his own for Celtics (37-15).

”You can tell we were ready to go from the jump,” Tatum said. ”I feel great,” Tatum said. ”My body feels so much better at this time than it did last season.”

Robert Williams III and Derrick White also played their part in the win. Williams finished 7-8 from the field to score 16 points and grab nine rebounds, while White ended the game with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Boston.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists for the Nets, but it was far from enough to stop the Celtics’ high-flying offense. Read more: Embiid, Harden guide 76ers to win over Magic, 105-95

The Celtics, who won all three meetings with the Nets this season and owns the best record in the NBA this season, never trailed and led by as many as 49 points in the fourth quarter after going up 127-78 with 7:32 left in the game.

“It’s clear as day that they want to win the championship, and they’re not wasting any time in the regular season,” said Irving.

“Tonight I felt like we were just one of those teams in the way, and you know, we just can’t be one of those teams in the way. We’ve got to be one of those teams that stands up to them.”

Brooklyn Struggles Against the Celtics

The Nets struggled throughout the game, shooting only 41% from the field and 9 of 39 from beyond the arc. Brooklyn has lost their past 10 games against Boston, including the postseason fixtures, and are now 4-7 since Kevin Durant sprained his right knee on Jan. 8.

Cam Thomas added 19 points, and Joe Harris made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points in the defeat. – Read more: Orlando Magic storms back to end 76ers win streak

Key Stats from the Game

The Celtics dominated in various aspects of the game, with 54 points in the paint (27/32) compared to the Nets’ 40 (20/36), a commanding 15 second-chance points (6/8) to the Nets’ 2 (0/4), and a staggering 30 fast break points (11/16) compared to the Nets’ 10 (3/7).

Key Factors in the Game

Points in the Paint

Nets: 40 (20/36) Celtics: 54 (27/32)

Second Chance Points

Nets: 2 (0/4) Celtics: 15 (6/8)

Fast Break Points

Nets: 10 (3/7) Celtics: 30 (11/16)

What’s Next?

The Brooklyn Nets will begin a five-game homestand on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, while the Boston Celtics will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Final Score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL BKN 16 29 27 24 96 BOS 46 33 31 29 139

