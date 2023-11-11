Posted inCollege Basketball News

Boston College escapes with win after clash with The Citadel

FLM Direct-Baller by FLM Direct-Baller0
boston-college-escapes-with-win-after-clash-with-the-citadel

Jaeden Zackery scored a game-high 21 points as Boston College escaped with a 75-71 win at The Citadel in Friday night’s nonconference clash at Charleston, S.C.

Zackery was 8-of-12 from the field and added four assists and four steals.

Donald Hand Jr. added 14 points, Devin McGlockton and Claudell Harris Jr. 12 apiece for the Eagles (2-0), who shot 53.3 percent from the field.

Quinten Post battled through foul trouble for BC, scoring 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 20 minutes.

Elijah Morgan (17 points) and Keynan Davis (12 points) each canned four 3-pointers to pace the Bulldogs (0-2). AJ Smith had 14 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Neither team led by more than six points all game.

Hand’s tough layup through traffic extended the BC lead to six with 5:36 to go, but a 7-2 run capped by Madison Durr’s layup brought The Citadel back within one.

In the final 1:19, Zackery and McGlockton’s back-to-back layups helped BC widen its lead to 73-68 before Morgan hit a deep three to keep the Bulldogs alive. Zackery iced the game at the foul line.

The Eagles jumped out 7-2 — thanks to Zackery scoring five of his 11 first-half points — before Post was called for two fouls in less than four minutes.

BC weathered the storm until Davis’ trey capped the hosts’ 10-4 run and knotted the score at 17.

Post returned shortly thereafter, helping BC on a 9-4 run to take a 26-21 lead. Prince Aligbe hit bookending baskets during that stretch.

The Bulldogs hit four 3-pointers over the final six minutes of the first, turning their five-point deficit into a 38-35 lead by halftime.

Davis hit two go-ahead treys in the late span and finished the half with four.

Smith’s 3-point play with 1:13 left made it 38-33 before Post’s layup in the late seconds.

–Field Level Media

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.