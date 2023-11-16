boston-college-uses-strong-second-half-to-down-richmond

Quinten Post scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Boston College held off Richmond 68-61 for a Wednesday night nonconference victory at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

It was the second double-double of the season for Post, the Eagles’ big man who is the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Most Improved Player.

Prince Aligbe logged a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for Boston College (3-0), scoring 11 of his points in the second half while shooting 3 of 5 from the field.

Neal Quinn scored a game-high 21 points and collected six boards for Richmond (2-1), which had eclipsed the 90-point mark in each of its first two games of the season.

The Eagles shot just 9-of-27 from the field in the first half, but three made 3-pointers allowed them to enter the break in a 34-30 game and take their first lead since the opening minutes early in the second half.

Jaeden Zackery and Post drained layups to help BC draw back even in the opening minute of the second, and a Prince Aligbe trey flipped the lead with 16:52 left.

Post’s drive through the lane for a hammer dunk and a Mason Madsen three that followed made it a six-point game at the 13:58 mark.

Quinn scored five straight Richmond points before the halfway mark of the latter period, cutting it to a one-point game during that span. A Post three brought the Eagle lead back out to seven with 8:52 left.

It became a double-digit lead when Claudell Harris Jr. hit a fast-break layup with less than five minutes left.

Richmond clawed back on a Jason Roche three and Dji Bailey layup, cutting it to 64-59 in the final 90 seconds.

Richmond made the first big run of the first half, scoring 13 of the 16 total points over nearly a seven-minute span. Quinn and Jordan King scored consecutive baskets to help grow the Spider lead.

The visitors’ advantage grew to as many as 14 in the opening half. King hit a three and followed with two free throws at the 7:11 mark.

BC didn’t score more than four straight points until a 13-0 run that spanned 4:19 late in the first. Post went on a personal five-point spurt that included only his second field goal of the half.

Six straight points helped Richmond extend before Hand’s buzzer-beating triple brought BC back within four.

–Field Level Media