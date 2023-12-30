bowl-roundup:-missouri-overcomes-ohio-state-in-cotton-bowl

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 7 Ohio State 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

The Buckeyes (11-2) played most of the game with third-string quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, a freshman, and managed only a first-quarter field goal.

Missouri took a 7-3 lead on a 7-yard run by Cody Schrader five seconds into the fourth quarter to complete a 95-yard drive. The Tigers (11-2) then used 13 plays to go 91 yards, capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Luther Burden III with 5:12 to play. Cook was 11 for 18 passing for 128 yards, and Schrader ran for 128 yards on 29 carries.

The Buckeyes were without starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse, and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who opted not to play and is expected to be a high first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson 38, Kentucky 35

Phil Mafah rushed for a Gator Bowl-record four touchdowns, including the decisive score with 17 seconds left, to help the Tigers post a come-from-behind victory over the Wildcats at Jacksonville, Fla.

Barrett Carter had two key fourth-quarter takeaways for Clemson (9-4), which won its fifth straight game. Cade Klubnik was 30-of-41 passing for 264 yards and one interception. Mafah rushed for 71 yards for the Tigers.

Barion Brown accounted for three scores, including a kickoff return, for Kentucky (7-6), which lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame 40, No. 19 Oregon State 8

Steve Angeli passed for three touchdowns in his first career start as the Fighting Irish shellacked the Beavers in El Paso, Texas.

Angeli, who drew the start after Sam Hartman opted out of the game, stood out by completing 14 of 18 passes for 212 yards for Notre Dame (10-3). Jordan Faison had five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown and Jadarian Price rushed for 106 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish.

Ben Gulbranson was 16-of-27 passing for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Oregon State (8-5), which lost its third straight game. Gulbranson threw just one pass in the regular season but became the starter for the bowl game after both DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles entered the transfer portal.

Liberty Bowl: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26

Seth Henigan passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Tigers past the Cyclones in Memphis.

Henigan completed 24 of 34 passes for 364 yards with no interceptions against an Iowa State defense that had 16 picks during the regular season. Blake Watson rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries, and Roc Taylor had eight catches for 102 yards for Memphis (10-3).

Henigan hit Sutton Smith for a 48-yard touchdown to put Memphis up 36-13 midway through the third quarter. Rocco Becht answered with a 15-yard scoring strike to Easton Dean to bring the Cyclones within 36-20. Becht, the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, completed 22 of 38 passes for 446 yards with three touchdowns for Iowa State (7-6). The Cyclones were held to 0 yards rushing on 20 attempts.

