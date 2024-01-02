Bowl roundup: No. 1 Michigan edges No. 4 Alabama in OT in Rose Bowl

Blake Corum ran for the winning 17-yard touchdown in overtime and top-seeded Michigan advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 27-20 overtime victory over fourth-seeded Alabama on Monday in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Corum rushed for 83 yards and also caught a touchdown pass as Michigan (14-0) won a CFP contest for the first time. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, who had lost their previous six bowl games. His touchdown toss to Roman Wilson with 1:34 left in regulation forced overtime.

Michigan will face second-seeded Washington in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

The Crimson Tide (12-2) had an opportunity to force a second overtime, but Jalen Milroe was stopped for a gain of 1 yard on a fourth-down keeper from the 3-yard line, prompting Michigan to go wild celebrating its victory. Jase McClellan rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama. Milroe was 16-of-23 passing for 116 yards and added 63 yards on the ground.

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington 37, No. 3 Texas 31

The Huskies rode the precision passing of record-breaking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to the lead and then held on in the final seconds for a win over the Longhorns in New Orleans to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff final.

Penix, a Heisman Trophy finalist, passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and Dillon Johnson scored twice on short runs for Washington (14-0), which won its 21st straight game. Rome Odunze had 125 yards on six catches, and Ja'Lynn Polk added 122 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Quinn Ewers passed for 318 yards and a touchdown, and Texas (12-2) ran for 180 yards but could never take the lead. The Longhorns had a final possession that began at their own 31 with 45 seconds left and no timeouts, but they drove to the Washington 12 with 15 seconds left. They lost 1 yard on a first-down pass, and then threw three straight incompletions as Washington prevailed.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon 45, No. 23 Liberty 6

In his final collegiate game, Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix threw five touchdown passes, including four in the second quarter, and the Ducks steamrolled the Flames in Glendale, Ariz.

The Ducks scored 45 unanswered points after trailing 6-0 in the first quarter. Nix completed 28 of 35 passes for 363 yards, and wide receiver Tez Johnson had 11 catches for 172 yards and was one of five receivers to catch a touchdown pass. Oregon (12-2) held previously undefeated Liberty (13-1) to its season low in points and rushing yards (168).

Oregon's Bucky Irving, who announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft but opted to play in the bowl game, rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 126 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Bentley Hanshaw to open the scoring.

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU 35, Wisconsin 31

Garrett Nussmeier filled in for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers past the Badgers in Tampa, Fla. Nussmeier was named the game's MVP.

Nussmeier outdueled Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns for Wisconsin (7-6), including scores of 53 and 9 yards to Will Pauling, who finished with 143 yards.

Nussmeier passed for 84 yards on a 98-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., Thomas' second scoring reception of the game, giving LSU (10-4) its only lead with 3:08 remaining.

Citrus Bowl: No. 21 Tennessee 35, No. 17 Iowa 0

In his first career start, Nico Iamaleava rushed for three touchdowns and passed for one as the Volunteers cruised past the Hawkeyes in Orlando, Fla.

Iamaleava, the game's MVP, drew the start because Joe Milton III opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, and he completed 12 of 19 passes for 151 yards for Tennessee (9-4). He scored on runs of 19, 3 and 2 yards, and tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to McCallan Castles. Dylan Sampson rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries as the lead running back after star Jaylen Wright and No. 2 rusher Jabari Small opted out to enter the transfer portal.

Iowa's Deacon Hill completed 7 of 18 passes for 56 yards and committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one lost fumble). The Hawkeyes (10-4) were shut out for the second straight game and the third time this season.

--Field Level Media

