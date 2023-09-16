Bowling Green LB Demetrius Hardamon carted off field in Ann Arbor

Bowling Green senior linebacker Demetrius Hardamon suffered a serious injury during Saturday night’s game against No. 2 Michigan. Read more: Blake Corum, No. 2 Michigan handle Bowling Green

Hardamon tackled Michigan’s Colston Loveland and stayed on the ground motionless after the play. Trainers strapped Hardamon onto a board in order to move him onto a cart to leave the field.

Hardamon waved to the crowd as he was transported off the field.

Hardamon has played for the Falcons since 2020. He made three tackles Saturday night in the game in Ann Arbor, Mich.

