Brady Throws First Career Pick-Six; Patriots-Miami 10-10 At HT

Foxboro, MA, Sporting Alert – Tom Brady threw the first pick-six of his career, but the New England Patriots are coming back against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Brady, who is hoping to help the Patriots wrap-up the final game on the regular-season NFL schedule, was picked off by Miami’s Eric Rowe, who took the ball back for a touchdown to give the Dolphins 10-0 lead at the time.

The experienced quarterback struggled leading up to that pick after he overthrew, followed by an incomplete pass in the previous two plays.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, the last time the Dolphins (4-11) led the Patriots by double digits was Week 8, 2013, but New England came back to win that game 27-17.

Despite the slow start, Brady and the Patriots (12-3) are coming back, as the score is now tied at 10-10 at halftime.

Brady has so far passed for 92 yards on 5-of-12 completed passes at Gillette Stadium.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is 10-of-15 for 125 yards for Miami.

Sony Michel has rushed for the only TD in the first half for New England.

The Patriots are expected to pull away in the second, but it is clear that Brady and home side is trying to work on the passing game heading into the playoffs.