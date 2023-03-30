brandon-miller-leaving-alabama-for-nba

Brandon Miller made it official Thursday – he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller is ESPN’s No. 3 draft prospect behind Victor Wembanyama of France and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Miller made the announcement to ESPN, thanking “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama.”

Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, leading the Crimson Tide to a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. He led the SEC in scoring and was the top scoring freshman in the country.

Miller was hampered by a groin injury during the NCAA Tournament. He was also flanked by armed security due to threats in the aftermath of his connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.

Police investigators testified it was Miller who delivered the gun to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in Harris’ death. Miller was not charged.

–Field Level Media