Brazil hammers Tunisia 5-1; banana thrown toward Brazilian players

Four first-half goals, including a brace from Barcelona’s Raphinha guided Brazil to a commanding 5-1 victory over 10-man Tunisia in friendly football international games at Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday.

Raphinha, who transferred from English Premier League side Leeds United to La Liga powerhouses Barcelona in the summer, opened the scoring for Brazil in the 11th minute with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

However, Tunisia pulled level seven minutes later through Montassar Talbi before the South Americans took total control of the game.

Watch Banana thrown from stands toward Brazil players vs Tunisia

Richarlison fired Brazil back in front a minute when Raphinha found the Tottenham forward who ghosted behind the defence and shot a low between the keeper Dahmen legs for a 2-1 lead.

Brazil extended their lead through PSG forward Neymar who netted from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Aissa Laidouni held Casemiro back before Raphinha scored his second goal of the game with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 40th.

Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn received a straight red card for a foul on Neymar two minutes later, while Flamengo forward Pedro, one of the standout performers in the Brazilian league this season, came on and netted the fifth with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box in the 74th to close out the scoring.

Meanwhile, a banana was thrown from the crowd toward the Brazilian players during their celebration of a goal.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) released a statement and stated: “vehemently repudiating yet another episode of racism in football.”

“The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe,” Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.