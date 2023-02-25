Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan izmir escort
Skip to content

Brevin Galloway propels Clemson to rout of NC State

brevin-galloway-propels-clemson-to-rout-of-nc-state

Brevin Galloway scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half as Clemson blew out host North Carolina State 96-71 on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

The Tigers scored 54 points in the first half to pick up a crucial outcome to bolster their NCAA Tournament credentials.

PJ Hall finished with 20 points, Chase Hunter contributed 15 and Hunter Tyson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which remains in contention for first place in the league.

It was a devastating outcome for NC State (22-8, 12-7) in its home finale after the Wolfpack had set a school record by winning eight consecutive ACC home games in the same season. The team began its league slate with a home loss to Pittsburgh in early December.

D.J. Burns scored 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor for the Wolfpack. Teammates Jarkel Joiner (16 points), Casey Morsell (11) and Terquavion Smith (10) also reached double-figure point totals.

NC State is 3-3 since entering the Top 25 three weeks ago. The Wolfpack dropped out of the poll earlier this week.

Clemson shot 59.6 percent from the field, with Galloway making 7 of 9 attempts and going 10-for-10 on free throws. Hall was 9-for-11 from the floor.

The Tigers completed a regular-season series sweep of NC State.

Clemson built a 13-point lead in the first four minutes of the game and kept piling it on. It was the second huge first half in a row for the Tigers, who blistered visiting Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Galloway shot 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts in the first half. Hall had 16 points by the break. The Tigers shot 62.1 percent from the field before halftime and were aided by 10-for-11 on free throws. NC State was 1-for-3 on foul shots.

By the game’s 9-minute mark of the second half, the score grew to 79-49.

–Field Level Media

brevin-galloway-propels-clemson-to-rout-of-nc-state
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 16 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap
alanya escort Hacklink sinop escort ankara escort porno izle etimesgut escort