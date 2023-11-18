brice-williams-leads-nebraska-to-dominating-win-over-oregon-state

Brice Williams poured in 25 points, Rienk Mast added 15 points and 13 rebounds and Nebraska used a 20-0 run in the first half to wallop Oregon State 84-63 on Saturday at a neutral-site contest in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Williams shot 9 of 17 overall with three 3-pointers to help Nebraska (5-0) win its fifth straight game and its first meeting with another power-conference opponent this season.

Juwan Gary provided 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench.

The Cornhuskers made 30 of 65 shots from the field (46.2 percent) while limiting the Beavers to 19-54 shooting (35.2 percent). Nebraska also outrebounded Oregon State 44-31.

Jordan Pope put up 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Oregon State (3-1). Tyler Bilodeau scored 15. Dexter Akanno missed all seven shots he tried.

Pope scored Oregon State’s first four baskets of the game for a quick nine points, but his teammates were not of much help.

After Bilodeau sliced Oregon State’s margin to 18-15, Nebraska scored the game’s next 20 points. Williams hit an early 3-pointer to help the cause, and Jamarques Lawrence punctuated the stretch with a three-point play and an assist on Juwan Gary’s 3-pointer.

Oregon State was held without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes. Bilodeau finally ended the Beavers’ misery with a layup with 1:15 left in the half, and they trailed by exactly 20 entering halftime, 44-24.

Keisei Tominaga made two 3-pointers sandwiched around Josiah Allick’s dunk early in the second half, and without warning the Cornhuskers were doubling up the Beavers, 52-26.

Pope and Justin Rochelin each made two 3-pointers in the second half but Oregon State could not get the margin inside 20 points again. Williams and Matar Diop had dunks in the final minutes to end with a flourish.

–Field Level Media