Bronny James, D.J. Wagner headline McDonald’s All-Americans

The McDonald’s All-American Game will feature a generation of players with NBA bloodlines.

LeBron James’ son Bronny James was named to the 46th edition of the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday, where he’ll be joined by Andrej Stojakovic, the son of NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic, and D.J. Wagner, a top-rated recruit and the son of former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dajuan Wagner.

The boys’ and girls’ All-American Games will be held March 28 in Houston.

Bronny James is a four-star combo guard rated No. 34 overall in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the only player out of the 24 McDonald’s All-Americans who has yet to make a college commitment. The Los Angeles Times reported last week that James was down to three finalists: Ohio State, Oregon and Southern California.

He will play on the West team with Andrej Stojakovic, a five-star small forward who committed to Stanford in November.

The East team features guard D.J. Wagner, center Aaron Bradshaw and small forward Justin Edwards, all of whom are committed to Kentucky. The 247Sports composite rates Edwards, Wagner and Bradshaw Nos. 2, 3 and 4 overall in 2023, giving Kentucky the top-rated recruiting class. Wagner and Bradshaw are high school teammates at Camden (N.J.) High School.

–Field Level Media