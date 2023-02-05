Brooklyn Nets’ new era without Kyrie Irving start against the LA Clippers

Brooklyn Nets are ready to step into a new chapter without the disgruntled Kyrie Irving. The guard was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, marking the end of his three seasons with the Nets, who will now prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Irving made it clear that he did not want to stay in Brooklyn and the organization wasted little time in moving him on.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Markieff Morris Join the Nets

With Kyrie gone, the the Nets can now focus on their game as they host the Western Conference side Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn received a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Markieff Morris, and a series of draft picks in exchange for Irving and head coach Jacque Vaughn will hope to gel them into his rotation quickly.

The Importance of Doing Your Job

On Sunday, Vaughn voiced his opinion about the trade and emphasized the importance of players showing up and doing their jobs daily, just as he’s responsible for doing.

“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day,” Vaughn stated. “That’s what I signed up for. And that’s my expectations for one through 17.”

Meanwhile, with Irving left out of the team in Saturday’s game, the Nets secured a 125-123 victory against the Washington Wizards. – Read more: Report: Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks

Kevin Durant missed a 12th straight game due to an injury.

In the absence of Durant and Irving, Cam Thomas stepped up, scoring a career-high 44 points and leading the team’s comeback with a go-ahead three-point play.

Heading into Monday’s clash, the Clippers have won seven of their past nine games and are coming off a 134-128 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

Kawhi Leonard led the way for Los Angeles with 35 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Paul George added 30 points and eight rebounds and Norman Powell ended with 24 points and seven boards off he bench in the win.

Despite the win, though, Leonard acknowledged the need for the LA Clippers to do better and close out games.

Irving’s trade marks the end of his partnership with Durant and the beginning of a new era for the Nets.

He will now form a new duo with Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Will Irving and Doncic mesh in Dallas?

Only time will tell how well the two All-Star guards will combine for the Western Conference franchise.