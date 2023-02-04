Brooklyn Nets’ stars out of Wizards clash with injuries

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets will not play in Saturday’s NBA Eastern Conference home game against the Washington Wizards. Read more: Kyrie Irving: Where Will He Go in the Upcoming NBA Trade Deadline?

The Nets have revealed that Irving is tending to a nagging calf injury, while Simmons is grappling with knee soreness from a prior game on January 26th.

Amidst their absence from the game, it has surfaced that Kyrie Irving has expressed a desire for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets with the Los Angeles Lakers among the leading destinations for the former Duke Blue Devils All-Star guard.

Brooklyn has been made cognizant of this request, and the eight-time All-Star guard is actively seeking a new team before the upcoming trade deadline.

Additionally, Irving has made it clear that he has no intention of prolonging his contract with the Nets beyond July.

Irving, who is a seasoned veteran at 30-years-old, has been putting up impressive numbers this season with 27.1 points per game, to go with 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds across 40 games played.

Meanwhile, Simmons, the young gun of 26, has had a solid outing this season despite being hampered by injuries –with 7.4 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists across 37 games. He has also started 32 games for the Nets this season.