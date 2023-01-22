Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors lineups; How to watch tonight

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors meet tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The Nets come in with a 28-17 record and are fourth in the Eastern Conference while the Warriors are 23-23 and sixth in the Western Conference. The confirmed starting lineups for tonight’s NBA clash are:

For the Warriors

PG Stephen Curry

SG Jordan Poole

SF Klay Thompson

PF Andrew Wiggins

C Draymond Green

For the Nets

PG Kyrie Irving

SG Joe Harris

SF Royce O’Neale

PF Ben Simmons

C Nic Claxton

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant (knee) while the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala (hip) and James Wiseman (ankle). The Nets are 15-10 on the road this season and are hoping for another strong performance from Kyrie Irving after he scored 48 points in their last game against the Utah Jazz. Watch the Live GAMECAST

The Warriors are 17-5 at home this season and are led by Draymond Green’s 6.2 defensive rebounds per game. This will be the second matchup between the teams this season, with the Nets winning the first game 143-113 led by 23 points from Kevin Durant and 30 points from James Wiseman for the Warriors.

Steph Curry will be the man to watch for the Warriors. He’s averaging 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games and will be looking to put on a show against the Nets. Klay Thompson will also be important for the Warriors, as he is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving will be the one to watch. He is coming off a 48-point performance against the Jazz and will be looking to continue his strong play against the Warriors.

Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will also be important for the Nets, as they both have been consistent contributors on the wing for Brooklyn.

It should be an exciting matchup between these two teams and the game can be seen on local TV on NBCSBA and YES, with the tip-off time slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.