bryce-hopkins-propels-providence-past-sacred-heart

Bryce Hopkins posted his fourth double-double with a season-high 26 points and 12 rebounds as Providence used a second-half run to pull away for a 78-64 win over pesky Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Friars (9-2) shot 18-of-28 from the field in the latter half and overcame 18 turnovers in their 27th straight nonconference home win.

Rich Barron -- who sank four key 3-pointers -- joined Josh Oduro by scoring 14 points. Jayden Pierre and Davontae Gaines added 11 apiece to round out Providence's five double-figure scorers.

Oduro also logged three blocks, while Garwey Dual posted seven assists and three blocks despite scoring just one point.

Nico Galette led Sacred Heart (4-8) with 20 points, while Alex Sobel posted 16. Both had six rebounds.

Sacred Heart hung tough into the second half after shooting 52 percent over the opening 20. The Pioneers responded to Gaines' opening second-half bucket with a 6-0 spurt to take a 36-33 lead.

Galette also fed Sobel for an open dunk just over a minute later, but it was the lone Pioneer basket during a 10-2 run over 2:39 that Barron finished with a corner three to give Providence a 43-38 lead.

The teams went back-and-forth for about three minutes until Aidan Carpenter's triple during a 7-3 stretch brought the Pioneers back within 53-51.

The Friars responded with a key 8-0 spurt that included another Barron three and four straight Gaines points, running their lead to 10 with 6:57 left. Pierre's layup and corner three moved the five-minute spurt to 14-3.

Hopkins punctuated the double-double with a trey, a 3-point play and a runaway dunk over the final three minutes.

Oduro's jumper at the 16:23 mark ended Providence's 0-for-6 start. Sacred Heart scored three of the first four baskets, and Sobel's pair inside made it 8-5 through the opening segment.

The Friars took their first lead at 10-8 after Barron scored a quick five off the bench in less than 90 seconds.

After a 9-4 Pioneer run, Hopkins' second-chance layup capped the Friars' 8-2 response that gave them their first lead of more than one possession.

The hosts' halftime lead trimmed to 31-30, with Galette scoring the last two Pioneer baskets. A go-ahead layup at the buzzer was waved off.

Providence played without both Devin Carter and Corey Floyd Jr., who suffered minor injuries during recent practices.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Bryce Hopkins propels Providence past Sacred Heart puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.