Buccaneers v Rams inactive players, how to watch free live TV channels

LOS ANGELES — Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers go in search of a third successive win this season against the also undefeated Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA, and you can watch live streaming TV coverage on FOX Network. Kick-off time is 4:25 PM EDT
How To Watch For Free?
NFL Free Stream | FOX Sports Free
The following is also a list of inactive players for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams who have won both their respective opening games to start the season.
Unranked NC State stuns No. 9 Clemson in 2OT
Among the standout inactive players in Week 3 for the Buccaneers is wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was already ruled out of the game on Saturday, having not traveled with the team to LA due to COVID-19 reasons.
With Brown not available, it opens up snaps and targets for Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson in what could be a high-scoring affair against the high-powered Rams.
LA Rams Inactive players: Darrell Henderson (ribs), Bryce Perkins, JuJu Hughes, JR Reed, Alaric Jackson, Brycen Hopkins, and Bobby Brown III inactive for Week 3 against the Bucs.
Buccaneers Inactive players: WR Antonio Brown (COVID-19), LB Kevin Minter, Jason Pierre Paul (hand/shoulder), WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen), DL Khalil Davis, OL Nick Leverett, and QB Kyle Trask in inactive for Week 3 against the Rams.