Buckeyes QB Devin Brown (finger) out for spring game

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown will miss the Buckeyes’ spring game on Saturday with a finger injury.

Head coach Ryan Day announced that Brown underwent a procedure on his throwing hand on Wednesday.

“He will be throwing again real soon, but he won’t be able to actually play in the game on Saturday,” Day said.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the Class of 2022 by the 247Sports composite.

Brown is competing with junior Kyle McCord and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia to replace NFL-bound C.J. Stroud, who finished in the top four in the Heisman Trophy voting in each of the past two seasons.

“Really important for Kyle and Tristan to get out there and compete,” Day said of Saturday’s exhibition. “But I think there’s been really good quarterback play this spring. There’s been a lot of ups and downs along the way. And so, kind of see how Saturday goes and then take a look at the spring and go from there.”

Brown appeared in two games last season. He did not attempt a pass and carried the football one time for 1 yard.

–Field Level Media