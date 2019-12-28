Bucks Thrash Hawks Without Antetokounmpo; Young Injured For Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sporting Alert – The Milwaukee Bucks, picked up a big win without their most valuable player.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks eased to a 112-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.5 points, 12.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, sat out the game on Friday with a sore back.

The reigning league MVP who watched and cheered his teammates on from the bench, is the second-leading scorer this term.

Khris Middleton had 23 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead the way for the Bucks (28-5) beat the Hawks 112-86.

Milwaukee went up by six early in the first quarter and led 56-36 with 4:02 left in the first half when Middleton knocked down one of his three 3-pointers on the night.

Middleton went 10-for-19 from the field overall on the night as the travelers improved to 13-3 on the road.

Brook Lopez finished with 19 points, five assists and three blocks, Ersan Ilyasova added season highs of 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo and Robin Lopez each scored 10 points for the Bucks, who lead the series this season 3-0.

Milwaukee has now won 10 of its last 11 head-to-head clashes against Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Allen Crabbe paced the Hawks with 20 points in his role off the bench after shooting 7 of 10 from the field overall.

Starting guard Trae Young, who is the fourth leading scorer in the league this season, scored 12 points before picking up a right ankle sprain late in the second quarter.

Young had to be helped off the court and he never returned for the rest of the game.

Atlanta’s second-leading scorer Forward John Collins was four of 14 from the field and scored just nine points in the loss.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee Bucks are hosting Orlando on Saturday.

Atlanta Hawks travel to Chicago on Saturday.