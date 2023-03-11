buffalo-fires-head-coach-jim-whitesell

Buffalo fired head coach Jim Whitesell on Saturday.

The Bulls were 15-17 this season and 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference. In four seasons at Buffalo, Whitesell was 70-49 overall, 45-27 in MAC games since replacing Nate Oats in 2019. Whitesell was promoted from his role as Oats’ associate head coach.

Oats left for Alabama and has the Crimson Tide on the path for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program,” UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. “We want to thank Jim for his eight years at UB, including the last four as our head coach. We wish he and Connie nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Whitesell, 63, led the Bulls to the NIT in 2021.

–Field Level Media