Buffs stampede: 15 Colorado players enter transfer portal

Fifteen Colorado players, including returning starters and the 2022 leading rusher, entered the transfer portal Monday as the roster continues to evolve under new head coach Deion Sanders.

Wide receivers Montana Lemonious-Craig and Jordyn Tyson, safety Tyrin Taylor, linebacker Shakaun Bowser and offensive lineman Jackson Anderson followed the advice Sanders gave when he was hired in December, when he encouraged players to “hop in that portal.”

Deion Smith, who rushed for a team-best 393 yards and two touchdowns last season, is also in the portal.

Lemonious-Craig started all 12 games in 2022 and caught six passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Buffaloes’ spring game. He caught 34 passes for 497 yards and five TDs in three seasons in Boulder.

Taylor made nine starts (seven in 2022) in two seasons at Colorado, tallying 34 tackles and one interception.

Neither Bowser nor Anderson saw significant action with the Buffaloes, who hired Sanders away from Jackson State after finishing 1-11 last season under Karl Dorrell and interim coach Mike Sanford.

The other players who entered the portal Monday include:

LB Devin Grant, DL Aaron Austin, DB Xavier Smith, WR Chase Sowell, WR Grant Page, OL Alex Harkey, CB Jason Oliver, LB Aubrey Smith, DB Oakie Salave’a,

Since April 15, a total of 28 Colorado players have entered the portal, according to ESPN.

