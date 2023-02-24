Bukayo Saka set to sign new Arsenal contract – Reports

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that Bukayo Saka is on the brink of signing a new contract with the Premier League leaders. The 21-year-old winger has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 23 league matches.

Although talks are still ongoing, it seems that an agreement is close to being reached. Saka’s current contract was set to expire in 2024, but Arsenal are keen to secure his services for the long-term.

Saka is a product of Arsenal’s Hale End academy, having joined the club at the tender age of seven. He made his first-team debut in November 2018 and has since become one of the Gunners’ most important players.

According to reports, the new contract will be worth £10m per year and will keep Saka at the club until 2028. This is a huge boost for Arsenal, who are looking to end their 19-year wait for a league title.

Saka’s impending new deal follows hot on the heels of Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, who signed a long-term contract in February. The Gunners are clearly looking to tie down their best young players for the foreseeable future.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently two points clear at the top of the Premier League, ahead of reigning champions Manchester City. They face a tough test this weekend as they travel to face Leicester, who are just outside the top four.

For more information visit Arsenal.com