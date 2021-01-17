Bulls vs Mavericks Prediction; How To Watch Live
The Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Mavericks will battle in a NBA game at the American Airlines Center on Sunday and fans can watch and stream live television coverage on Fox Sports Southwest Dallas and NBC Sports Chicago. Luka Doncic will lead Dallas, while Zach LaVine will lead Chicago in the 3:00 p.m. tip-off.
Picks, Money Line & Over-Under: Bulls At Mavericks
Come Sunday, the home side will seek to bounce back and the William Hill Sportsbook latest odds have them as a 6.5 point favorite. The over-under for total points for this encounter is 226. As for the money line: Dallas is -250 and Chicago is +210.
- Fox Sports Southwest – Dallas
- NBC Sports Chicago
- Listen Radio Audio: KESN/KFLC/670 The Score
Mavericks vs Bulls Form
Dallas enters this battle on good form, despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks the last time out. Prior to that defeat on Friday, the Mavericks had won four straight games. Chicago, meanwhile, has not enjoyed any success in its recent fixtures on the road and could struggle again in Texas on Sunday.
The Bulls (4-8) are coming into the game on a four-game losing streak and suffered a disappointing 127-125 overtime loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night when they were well poised to win the game. Chicago will be involved in its sixth straight road game on Sunday – winning just once and dropping four in a row.
CORRECTION: Harden, Durant Combined For 74 Points; Nets Beat Magic 122-115 – Watch Video
LaVine, who is averaging 28.3 points per game this season, led the Bulls with 35 points in the defeat to Oklahoma City, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Thunder late rally.
“Those guys are great competitors when they’re down,” former Thunder coach Billy Donovan and the current Bulls boss, said. “They play all the way through. I knew even being up 18 at the half that they were going to fight their way through and have some kind of momentum push there.”
Doncic recorded 28 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds for Dallas, but the Mavericks were not able to overcome the Bucks in a 112-109 defeat.