Burnley Football Club will kick-off their 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign on Friday night in front of the Sky cameras at Huddersfield Town, 8pm kick-off.

Vincent Kompany will take change of his first competitive game as the Clarets boss, with last season’s Championship Play-Off finalists our opponents in West Yorkshire.

It has been a summer of change at Turf Moor, with a number of player departures and arrivals. The latest player through the entrance door is Brazilian defender Vitinho.

The right-back has signed a four-year deal with the Clarets from Belgium with Cercle Brugge, becoming signing number nine of the summer, after Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Luke McNally, Arijanet Muric and Ian Maatsen.

With the Club recording more than 14,000 season ticket sales, and a sell-out away crowd from Lancashire cheering Kompany’s side on this Friday, there is a real sense of excitement leading into our first season in the second tier of English football since 2016.

Where to watch?

With tickets in the away end now sold out, Burnley fans can watch the first game of the EFL season at the Papa John’s FanZone, Turf Moor.

The door will open at 6pm on Friday, and full information can be found by clicking HERE.

Huddersfield Town

Like ourselves, Huddersfield Town are heading into Friday night’s game with a new manager in charge. Danny Schofield is the new man in the dugout at the Terriers, and they will be looking to go one step further this season after losing in the Play-Off final against Nottingham Forest last term.

Huddersfield have sold both Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien to Forest after their loss at Wembley but have recruited a number of players including Jack Rudoni from AFC Wimbledon and David Kasumu from MK Dons.