Burrow Throws 7 TD Passes In First Half – LSU Leads Oklahoma, 49-14

ATLANTA, GA, Sporting Alert – Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has thrown seven touchdown passes in the first half and No. 1 LSU leads No. 4 Oklahoma 49-14 at halftime in the Peach Bowl.

The game is the first of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games today.

With his seven touchdowns passes today, Burrow has set an LSU single-game record and tied for the SEC single-game record. He matched the record set by Cooper Rush of Central Michigan, who had seven TD passes in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl.

It is also a College Football Playoff record for the most touchdown passes in a single game, while it tied for the most pass TD ever in any bowl.

Burrow has so far gone 21-for-27 on completed passes for 403 yards.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, he becomes the 5th player in FBS history to throw 7 Pass TD in a half.

Burrow joins Dennis Shaw (1969), Terry Dean (1994), Doug Johnson (1997) and Bryant Moniz (2011).

Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson, Burrow’s favorite target, has so far caught four touchdowns, which is the most in CFP game and it tied for the most ever in any FBS bowl game, According to ESPN’s Stats and Information.

He is the fifth player in bowl history with four TD catches.

It was a dominating first half performance by the Tigers, who are back on the field for the second half.