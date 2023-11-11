butler-too-much-for-southeast-missouri-state

Posh Alexander scored 15 points, and four other Butler players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs beat the visiting Southeast Missouri State RedHawks 91-56 on Friday night.

DJ Davis chipped in 13 points, including going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Pierre Brooks scored 14 and added five rebounds and Jahmyl Telfort finished with 12 points.

The RedHawks were led by Adam Larson, who had 11 points and shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Braxton Stacker and Rob Martin, who had a team-high five assists, each added nine points.

The Bulldogs took control early, going on a 13-0 run and locking down the RedHawks defensively. Butler went into the halftime break with a 55-21 lead, thanks in large part to SEMO shooting just 21.9% from the field.

Butler also was locked in offensively in the first half, shooting 51 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Three scorers went into the break in double figures — Davis had 11, Alexander and Telfort each poured in 10.

Southeast Missouri State picked it up slightly offensively in the second half and there were times Butler wasn’t as sharp offensively, but it wasn’t enough for SEMO. Butler’s lead never dipped below 27 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs’ largest run of the game was 17-0 and their lead stretched to 40 points late in the second half.

Next up for Butler is a home game against ETSU on Monday. Southeast Missouri State will play its home opener against Evansville on Wednesday.

