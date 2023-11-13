caitlin-clark-becomes-iowa’s-all-time-leading-scorer

Iowa star Caitlin Clark scored 24 points on Sunday to become the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,813 career points.

Clark surpassed Megan Gustafson, who had 2,804 from 2015-19, while leading the No. 3 Hawkeyes to a 94-53 road win over Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Gustafson now is a member of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Clark said she received a text message from Gustafson on Saturday night.

“Megan’s been our biggest fan on this whole journey,” Clark said afterward. “Megan reached out to me last night and said, ‘You’re very, very deserving of this. Go out there and do it.’ It’s not the first time she’s reached out and texted me. She’s always there. And that’s not fake — Megan is one of the best people of all time.”

Clark also had 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her 12th career triple-double.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year, is averaging 32 points, nine assists and 8.3 rebounds through three games. Iowa is 3-0.

