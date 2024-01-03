cam-carter,-kansas-state-hold-off-chicago-state

Cam Carter scored 19 points to lead Kansas State past Chicago State, 62-55, on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats never led by double digits, but they outscored the Cougars 35-25 in the second half to pick up their second straight win.

Kansas State (10-3) got a double-double from Arthur Kaluma (14 points, 13 rebounds) and 12 points and nine boards from David N'Guessan. Carter added seven rebounds.

Chicago State (7-13) was led by Wesley Cardet with 19 points. Jahsean Corbett added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Cougars.

Kansas State scored the first eight points of the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a five-point lead. Chicago State got within two with 10:18 left after a Cardet free throw, but it could never tie it. The Wildcats used a 6-0 run to open their biggest lead of the game to that point at 52-44 with 7:44 remaining.

K-State struggled offensively in the first half. The Wildcats hit just 1 of 8 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 28 overall (35.7 percent) before the break.

The Cougars, who came into the game shooting just 27.9 percent from deep, went 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) from long range in the first half. The hot shooting enabled them to open a 28-21 lead with 4:29 left in the half.

Carter scored four points to headline a 6-0 Kansas State run that trimmed the deficit to 28-27 before a pair of Cardet free throws gave Chicago State a 30-27 lead at halftime.

In the first 20 minutes of action, the Cougars were led by Corbett with 10 points and five rebounds. Kansas State was led by Carter with 11 points. Carter hit the only 3-pointer in the half for the Wildcats.

The hosts did hold a 24-9 advantage on the boards, including 9-0 on the offensive end, to keep things close.

--Field Level Media

