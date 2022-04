Carifta Games Day 2 schedule and how to watch and listen – April 17

Carifta Games 2022 girls 400m finals

The following is the day two schedule for the 2022 Carifta Games, as well as the live results and how to watch live streaming on SportsMax on Sunday, April 17.

There are 19 finals listed on the schedule for today including the exciting 4x100m relays, while we will get a chance to see another Jamaican sprint star, Brianna Lyston in the semi-finals of the U20 girls’ 200m.

Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule

SUNDAY, APRIL 17 – DAY 2 MORNING SESSION

09:00 – 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys – Event 5

09:05 – Long Jump Heptathlon – Event 5

09:10 – Javelin Throw U-20 Girls Final (600g)

09:15 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:20 – Shot Put U-20 Girls Final (4kg)

09:25 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:35 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.84m)

09:40 – High Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 6

09:45 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)

10:00 – 800m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:15 – 800m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

10:20 – Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls – Event 6 (600g)

10:30 – 800m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

10:35 – Long Jump U-20 Boys Final

10:45 – 800m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

11:00 – 200m U-17 Girls Heats

11:10 – 200m U-17 Boys Heats

11:30 – 200m U-20 Boys Heats

11:40 – MEDAL CEREMONY

SUNDAY, APRIL 17 – DAY 2 AFTERNOON

15:00 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

15:05 – High Jump U-17 Boys Final

15:10 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

15:15 – Long Jump U-17 Girls Final

15:20 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

15:25 – Javelin Octathlon Boys – Event 7 (800g)

15:30 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

15:35 – Shot Put U-17 Boys Finals (5kg)

15:45 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)

15:55 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.76m)

16:05 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.84m)

16:15 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.91m)

16:20 – MEDAL CEREMONY

16:30 – 200m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

16:35 – Triple Jump U-17 Boys Final

16:40 – 200m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

16:50 – 200m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

17:00 – 200m U-20 Boys Semi-Final

17:05 – Javelin Throw U-17 Boys Final (700g)

17:10 – 800m Heptathlon Girls – Event 7

17:15 – Pole Vault Open Division Boys Final

17:20 – 1500m Octathlon Boys – Event 8

17:30 – MEDAL CEREMONY

17:40 – 3000m Open Division Girls Final

17:55 – 3000m U-17 Boys Final

18:10 – MEDAL CEREMONY

18:20 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Finals

18:30 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Finals

18:40 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Finals

18:50 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Finals

19:00 – MEDAL CEREMONY