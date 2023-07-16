Cavaliers top Nets 102-99, book NBA Summer League title spot

The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to edge out the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 and secured a place in the final of the NBA Summer League on Sunday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to edge out the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 and secured a place in the final of the NBA Summer League on Sunday. The Cavaliers maintained their unbeaten streak, improving their record to 5-0, while the Nets fell to 3-2 after the defeat.

Isaiah Mobley takes over for the Cavaliers

Isaiah Mobley, who took over in the fourth quarter of the game, led the Cleveland team with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, while he got support from Emoni Bates and Sam Merrill, who also had significant contributions.

Bates scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Merrill added 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the win. Luke Travers was also instrumental in the win for the Cavaliers, as he had a standout performance with 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

Brooklyn Nets battling performers

Meanwhile, the top performers for the Brooklyn Nets were Jalen Wilson, Armoni Brooks, and RaiQuan Gray.

Wilson and Brooks both scored 22 points, with Wilson also contributing 11 rebounds and four assists. Brooks also made 5 out of 9 three-point attempts. Gray added 12 points and nine rebounds to the Nets’ effort.

In terms of team stats, the Nets shot 40.2% from the field, 38.9% from the three-point line, and 79.2% from the free-throw line. They collected 42 rebounds, 19 assists, two steals, and three blocks.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, shot 43.7% from the field, 36.4% from the three-point line, and an impressive 93.3% from the free-throw line. They gathered 44 rebounds, 22 assists, four steals, and 10 blocks.

The game was a battle in the paint, with the Cavaliers scoring 46 points in the paint compared to the Nets’ 38. Both teams were nearly equal in second-chance points, with the Cavaliers scoring 18 and the Nets 17.

The Cavaliers also had the biggest lead of the game with 11 points.

