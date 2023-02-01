cb-davison-igbinosun-set-to-transfer-to-ohio-state

Former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun, ranked by 247 Sports as 10th-best player in the transfer portal, will make the move to Ohio State.

Igbinosun, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, also considered Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee, according to multiple media reports.

He told on3.com, “I’ve been an Ohio State fan my entire life and everything worked out in my favor to get there. They have a history of producing first-round cornerbacks and I want to be next. Another huge reason is their receiving core, they’re the best wideouts in college football and competing against the best everyday will only make me better.”

Igbinosun, who is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, had 37 tackles and five pass breakups while starting 10 of 13 games as a freshman for Ole Miss in 2022. The Union (N.J.) High School product was selected to College Football News’ Freshman All-America team.

Ohio State had just six scholarship cornerbacks on its roster prior to Igbinosun’s arrival.

The Buckeyes started the 2022 season 11-0 before losing 45-23 at home against archrival Michigan in the regular-season finale and then falling 42-41 to eventual champion Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Rebels also began the campaign well before tailing off, winding up 8-5 following a 7-0 start. Ole Miss lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

