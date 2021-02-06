Celtics 119, Clippers 115 Full Highlights Recap

Full game highlights and recap, as well as box score as the Boston Celtics rallied to be the Los Angeles Clippers 119-115 in the NBA on Friday night. The Clippers played the game without Paul George, while the Celtics were with Jaylen Brown.

Tatum Shines For Celtics

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with seven rebounds and four steals as Boston made 16 shots from 3-pointers to setup the win.

“This was a good win, coming off a loss, down a few guys,” Tatum said.

Kemba Walker added 24 points, Carsen Edwards finished 16, while Tristan Thompson ended with 11 points and seven rebounds and Grant Williams chipped in with 11 points for the Celtics (12-9) who shot 16 for 38 for 42.1% from beyond the arc.

“That was definitely a confidence-builder,” Walker said. “We started off slow, but we stuck together throughout the whole game. Energy was great, communication was great, our togetherness was on a whole other level.”

Leonard’s 28 Not Enough As Clippers Fell Short

Kawhi Leonard paced the Los Angeles Clippers (17-7) with 28 points and 11 rebounds but missed all five of his attempts from 3-pointers.

Lou Williams who scored the Clippers’ final seven points finished with 18 points off the bench with six assists, while Nicolas Batum added 16 points with seven rebounds and made four 3-pointers, with Ivica Zubac chipped in with 14 points and six boards.

Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. each scored 13 points for Los Angeles, which shot 14 of 32 from long range.

“Sometimes other teams just play better than you and in that stretch I thought that’s what they did,” Lou Williams said after the defeat.

George was held out of Friday night’s game with a sore right foot.

After Game Stats

Boston 119, Los Angeles Clippers 115

BOSTON (119)

G.Williams 3-6 2-2 11, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-6 3-4 11, Tatum 12-27 5-6 34, Walker 9-19 4-5 24, Ojeleye 2-8 0-0 5, Williams III 5-8 0-1 10, Edwards 5-8 3-3 16, Pritchard 3-4 0-0 8, Teague 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 17-21 119.

L.A. CLIPPERS (115)

Batum 6-11 0-0 16, Leonard 8-19 12-14 28, Ibaka 3-7 0-0 7, Jackson 0-4 2-2 2, Kennard 5-9 0-0 13, Mann 2/3 0-0 4, Morris Sr. 5-11 0-0 13, Zubac 7-7 0-0 14, L.Williams 6-10 3-5 18. Totals 42-81 17-21 115.

3-Point Goals–Boston 16-38 (Tatum 5-10, G.Williams 3-4, Edwards 3-5, Pritchard 2-3, Walker 2-7, Ojeleye 1-6, Teague 0-3), L.A. Clippers 14-32 (Batum 4-7, Kennard 3-5, L.Williams 3-5, Morris Sr. 3-5, Ibaka 1-4, Leonard 0-5). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Boston 34 (Tatum, Thompson 7), L.A. Clippers 47 (Leonard 11). Assists–Boston 21 (Teague, Walker 4), L.A. Clippers 26 (L.Williams 6). Total Fouls–Boston 16, L.A. Clippers 17.