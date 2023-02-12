BOSTON — The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling 119-109 victory at TD Garden on Sunday. The win marked the Celtics’ ninth straight home victory over the Grizzlies and extended their record to 41-16 on the season overall.

Boston’s Win Was A Team Effort

It was all about balanced by the Celtics, with Boston boasting eight players scoring in double figures. Derrick White led the charge with 23 points and 10 assists, while Sam Hauser added 20 points, hitting six of his 11 3-point attempts. Robert Williams III recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum, despite a difficult second half shooting of 0-8, still contributed with 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Al Horford chipped in with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists and made four 3-pointers in the win.

Memphis was powered by the dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, with Morant scoring 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Bane adding 18 points and seven assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke also had strong performances with 15 points and 14 points, respectively. Dillon Brooks (11 points) and Clarke (14 points) also contributed for the visitors.

The Celtics got off to a strong start, and shot 52.5% from the field and made 12 3-pointers in the first half to lead 61-48 at halftime.

Memphis Made Things Close

The Grizzlies managed to cut to deficit to just one points at the end of the third quarter, with the scored at 82-81 in favor of Boston, but the home side used several surges to build back up the lead and then held out for the home victory.

With today victory, the Celtics completed a two-game regular-season sweep over the Grizzlies, having won their first meeting 109-106 on the road on Nov. 7.

Boston which owns the best record in the NBA this season, continues to be the first and only team to reach 40 victories this season

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell to 34-22 on the season and remain second in the Western Conference behind the Denver Nuggets.