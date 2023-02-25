CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Who will win the MLS opener?

CF Montreal and Inter Miami are set to kick off the 2023 MLS season with a match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Saturday, and both teams will showcase some new looks on the field. Watch live with the MLS Pass on Apple TV and TSN3, starting at 7:30 pm ET.

Despite the changes, Montreal has a top returning scorer in Romell Quioto, who recorded 15 goals and six assists last year. Additionally, Hernan Losada has taken over as the team’s new coach, and he is expected to bring a more aggressive and vertical attacking style to the team compared to the previous coach, Wilfried Nancy.

Inter Miami is also undergoing a significant transition as the team looks to fill the gaps left by former players Gonzalo Higuain and Alejandro Pozuelo. Miami has signed former league MVP Josef Martinez from Atlanta and has made reinforcements in several other positions. Martinez will partner with 22-year-old Leonardo Campana in the attack, who scored 11 goals in his debut season in 2022.

Montreal had a strong 2022 season, finishing with 20 wins and 65 points, but the team will have to quickly adjust to several new parts after allowing some key players to leave for European clubs.

Djordje Mihailovic, Ismael Kone, and Alistair Johnston all departed in the off-season, while Kei Kamara was traded to the Chicago Fire just before the start of the new season. The team is currently in rebuilding mode and will need to work hard to find their rhythm.

Miami managed to earn a playoff spot last season with 14 wins and a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, but they will need to adjust to new players if they hope to repeat that success.

While Miami coach Phil Neville is looking forward to seeing what the summer transfer window brings, he knows his team needs to be ready to play now.

Rumours are circulating that Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the best soccer player in the world, is considering a move to Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June.

There’s also speculation that Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is in talks with Inter Miami and could join the team this summer.

The two teams played a preseason friendly against each other last week, with Montreal coming out on top with a 2-1 victory.

With both teams featuring new faces and adjusting to new styles, it will be interesting to see how they fare in their first regular-season match against each other.

MLS SCHEDULE ON FEB. 25

4:30pm Nashville SC vs New York City FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV,

7:30pm Atlanta United vs SJ Earthquakes MLS Pass on Apple TV

7:30pm Charlotte vs New England MLS Pass on Apple TV

7:30pm Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo MLS Pass on Apple TV

7:30pm DC United vs Toronto FC MLS Pass on Apple TV, TSN4

7:30pm Inter Miami vs CF Montréal MLS Pass on Apple TV, TSN3

7:30pm Orlando City SC vs New York RB MLS Pass on Apple TV

7:30pm Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew MLS Pass on Apple TV

8:30pm Austin vs St. Louis City MLS Pass on Apple TV

8:30pm Dallas vs Minnesota United MLS Pass on Apple TV

9:30pm LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC MLS Pass on Apple TV

10:30pm Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake MLS Pass on Apple TV, TSN3, TSN4