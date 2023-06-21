cfp-director-bill-hancock-to-retire-after-2024-playoffs

College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock plans to retire soon after the 12-team playoff debuts at the end of the 2024 season.

Hancock provided more than his contractually obligated 12 months notice to the CFP board of managers on Wednesday at a meeting in California. He said he plans to retire when his contract expires Feb. 1, 2025, less than two weeks after the first 12-team playoff is scheduled to end with the national championship game.

“My time at the CFP has been a dream come true,” Hancock said in a statement. “I cherish what I do and the folks I get to work with. And I do love college football.”

The CFP board of managers overseeing the committee did not immediately name a replacement for Hancock, 72, who has been in the position since the creation of the playoff in 2012.

“Everyone who is blessed to work with Bill knows he is a highly skilled administrator, strong leader and truly good person,” Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. “He’s a legend in college sports.”

Hancock has been a critical college sports power broker for decades. He was previously director of the Final Four for 16 years and was hired by the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) in 2005.

