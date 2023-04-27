CFP reveals expanded first-round playoff dates

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff schedule will begin in the third week of December in 2024. One first-round game will be held on Friday

ByReportng - Field Level Media
cfp-reveals-expanded-first-round-playoff-dates

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff schedule will begin in the third week of December in 2024.

One first-round game will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, and three will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Executive director Bill Hancock confirmed the dates on Thursday after the conclusion of the CFP spring meetings in Irving, Texas.

As for the quarterfinal games, three will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. The fourth will also be on a weekday, either Dec. 31 or Jan. 2, in order to avoid a conflict with the NFL’s wild-card weekend.

“We want to preserve as much prep time between the rounds as we possibly can,” Hancock told reporters. “I wouldn’t want to share any details about our conversations with the NFL, but we have a good relationship with them.”

In the expanded format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will earn a bye in the first round.

The first-round games will be played at the home of the higher seed: No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.

–Field Level Media

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

Similar Posts

Week 10 NCAAF College Football Schedule, TV Channels, Live Stream

ByKOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

(Sporting Alert) — Another loaded day is on the schedule in NCAAF College Football action on Saturday, but some of the top ranked squads will be resting in Week 10. In fact, No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Ohio State are the top ranked teams in action on Saturday, while No. 7 Miami (FL),…

WEEK-7-College Football TV Action and Key Match-ups

ByKOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (Sporting Alert) — The following are the live schedules for this weekend’s Week Seven rounds of matches in NCAA college football. Following a very busy and productive Week Six, which saw upsets, fans are again bracing themselves to see what this week has to offer. Amongst the highlighted games on the schedule is…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.