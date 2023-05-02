cfp-schedule-runs-into-late-january-in-2024,-2025

The 2024 and 2025 College Football Playoff schedule covers more than one month and extends to the second half of January. Championship games both seasons

Championship games both seasons will be played only two months before many programs begin spring practice.

All four first-round games in the expanded playoff structure will be played on the campus of the highest-ranked team in a given matchup. Established bowl games and sites will take over the CFP with the quarterfinals through the national championship.

The 2024 national title game will be played Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta.

For context, the 2023 national champion Georgia Bulldogs won the second of their back-to-back titles with a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9. The Bulldogs began spring practice on March 14.

Programs are permitted 15 on-field practices during spring.

Auburn, Missouri and Vanderbilt were among teams who opened spring practice in February. Indiana, USC and Texas all began spring practice the first week of March in 2023.

CFP schedule, 2024 season

First Round (On-campus games)

Friday, December 20, 2024: One game (evening)

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

CFP schedule, 2025 Season

First Round (On-campus games)

Friday, December 19, 2025: One game (evening)

Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

–Field Level Media