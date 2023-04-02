Champs 2023 Final Table Standings: KC and Hydel crowns champions

KINGSTON (April 1) – Kingston College (KC) and Hydel High have won the Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ Championships, respectively, after an intense five-day competition at the National Stadium in Kingston at the end of Day 5. The final points standings on Saturday night (April 1) saw KC and Hydel High topping the table standings, with points totals of 366 and 279, respectively.

In the boys’ category, KC successfully defended their team title, dominating with a total of 366 points. Jamaica College (JC) trailed behind in second place with 299 points, followed by Calabar High with 207 points. St. Jago High finished fourth with 118.50 points, while St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) rounded out the top five with 116 points.

On the girls’ side, Hydel High made history by winning the team title for the first time, beating defending champions Edwin Allen High by just two points after a grueling battle. The girls’ final points standings saw Edwin Allen High finish second with 277 points, followed by Holmwood Technical with 202, St. Jago High with 178, and St. Catherine High with 116. Wolmer’s Girls School cracked the 100 mark for points, ending the championships in sixth place with 111 points.

The competition was intense, with athletes showcasing their talents in various events over five exciting days. The performance of KC and Hydel High was exceptional, particularly on the girls’ side, which saw Edwin Allen losing important points after a disqualification in the Medley Relays.

At the end of the day, though, both teams deserved to win the championships, which for the most part, was once again well-organized, and the featuring athletes, who were well-prepared.

ISSA Champs 2023 points table

Girls Champs 2023 – Final Table and Points Standings

Hydel High – 279 Edwin Allen High – 277 Holmwood Technical – 202 St. Jago High – 178 St. Catherine High – 116 Wolmer’s Girls School – 111 Immaculate Conception – 94 Excelsior High – 74.50 St. Elizabeth Technical – 45.50 Mount Alvernia High – 39 Alphansus Davis High – 38 Vere Technical – 34.50 St. Mary High – 34.50 Camperdown High – 30 Clarendon College – 29 Manchester High – 20 Petersfield High – 16 Holy Childhood High – 16 William Knibb Memorial – 14 Lacovia High – 14 Glengoffe High – 14 Rhodes Hall High – 12 Ferncourt High – 8 St. Mary’s College – 7 Campion College – 7 Bridgeport High – 7 Port Antonio High – 7 Muschett High – 6 Merl Grove High – 5 The Queen’s School – 4.50 Alpha Academy – 4.50 Maggotty High – 4 Westwood High – 4 Sydney Pagon Agricultural – 4 Bellefield High – 3 Mannings High – 3 Happy Grove High – 2 Clan Carthy High – 2 Denbigh High – 1

Boys Champs 2023 – Final Table and Points Standings