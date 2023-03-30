Champs23 Day 3 Schedule, times and how to watch live!

Watch_Carifta_Games_Live_Stream
National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, hosts the 2022 Carifta Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 30) – The Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2023 is set to continue on Thursday at the National Stadium in Kingston with a diverse lineup of competitions. The event guide for Day Three indicates live video and radio streaming options for fans unable to attend the stadium, along with live results and updates to keep fans updated.

Where Can I Watch Champs23 Live on Day 3?

The pay-per-view live streaming coverage is available on 1spotmedia.com, while live radio commentary can be heard on Hitz92 FM and Omega Radio (KLAS FM). Television Jamaica (TVJ) and TVJ Sports, will provide the TV broadcast. Click here for the TV Schedule. For live results, visit the CHAMPS23 website here: live results click here.

The second day of the championship saw Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and Alana Reid, both sprinters, break records in the Class One 100-meter races, with personal best times of 9.99secs and 10.92secs, respectively. – Read Also: Record-breaking run from Jodyann Mitchell at Champs 2023! – Full Results

Champs23 Order of Event Schedule Below

Time Event Heat Gender Category Round
9:00 AM Decathlon – 110H Boys Open Event #6
9:03 AM Triple Jump 1 Boys Prelims
9:06 AM Shot Put 2 Boys Prelims
9:09 AM Discus 2 Girls Prelims
9:20 AM 200M 4 Girls Prelims
9:23 AM High Jump 4 Girls Prelims
9:52 AM 200M 3 Girls Prelims
10:24 AM 200M 3 Boys Prelims
10:56 AM 200M 2 Girls Prelims
10:58 AM Long Jump 3 Boys Prelims
11:00 AM Decathlon – Discus Boys Open Event #7
11:28 AM 200M 2 Boys Prelims
12:02 PM High Jump 3 Girls Final
12:03 PM 200M 1 Girls Prelims
12:35 PM 200M 1 Boys Prelims
1:03 PM Decathlon – Pole Vault Boys Open Event #8
2:30 PM Decathlon – Javelin Boys Open Event #9 – Final
2:33 PM High Jump 3 Boys Final
2:42 PM Long Jump 1 Girls Prelims
2:44 PM 4 x 100M Relay 4 Girls Prelims
3:09 PM 4 x 100M Relay 3 Girls Prelims
3:34 PM 4 x 100M Relay 3 Boys Prelims
3:59 PM 4 x 100M Relay 2 Girls Prelims
4:24 PM 4 x 100M Relay 2 Boys Prelims
4:49 PM 4 x 100M Relay 1 Girls Prelims
5:14 PM 4 x 100M Relay 1 Boys Prelims
5:17 PM Long Jump 4 Girls Final
Time Event Heat Gender Category Round
5:39 PM Decathlon – 1500M Boys Open Event #10- Prelims
5:42 PM High Jump 2 Boys Prelims
5:52 PM Presentation – High Jump Cl 3 Boys Boys
6:07 PM 800M 3 Girls Prelims
6:32 PM 800M 3 Boys Prelims
6:57 PM 800M 2 Girls Prelims
7:22 PM 800M 2 Boys Prelims
7:47 PM 800M 1 Girls Prelims
7:50 PM Discus 1 Boys Final
8:12 PM 800M 1 Boys Prelims
8:15 PM Long Jump 2 Girls Final
8:18 PM Shot Put 2 Boys Final
8:37 PM Presentation – Dec Boys/Jav Girls & LJ Cl 4 Girls/Disc Cl 1 Boys/LJ Cl 2Girls
8:52 PM 400M 3 Girls Final
9:00 PM 400M 3 Boys Final
9:08 PM 400M 2 Girls Final
9:15 PM 400M 2 Boys Final
9:22 PM 400M 1 Girls Final
9:30 PM 400M 1 Boys Final

Day Three will begin with the Boys Open Decathlon at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the Class 1 Triple Jump at 9:03 a.m. and the Shot Put for Class 2 at 9:06 a.m. The morning session will also feature the opening rounds of the 200m races, with the Class 4 girls at 9:20 a.m. Additionally, twelve finals are scheduled for Thursday at Champs 2023, including the highly anticipated 4x100m relays.

Fans can expect another day of exhilarating competition at the National Stadium in Kingston. Live streaming and updates will enable everyone to remain connected to the action.

You might be interested in

Avatar

Sports Desk

One of SportingAlert.com main contributors and associated staff member. Focus on presenting the best possible news, views and reviews from college and pro sporting events all across the globe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: