Champs23 Day 3 Schedule, times and how to watch live!

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 30) – The Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2023 is set to continue on Thursday at the National Stadium in Kingston with a diverse lineup of competitions. The event guide for Day Three indicates live video and radio streaming options for fans unable to attend the stadium, along with live results and updates to keep fans updated.

Where Can I Watch Champs23 Live on Day 3?

The pay-per-view live streaming coverage is available on 1spotmedia.com, while live radio commentary can be heard on Hitz92 FM and Omega Radio (KLAS FM). Television Jamaica (TVJ) and TVJ Sports, will provide the TV broadcast. Click here for the TV Schedule. For live results, visit the CHAMPS23 website here: live results click here.

The second day of the championship saw Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and Alana Reid, both sprinters, break records in the Class One 100-meter races, with personal best times of 9.99secs and 10.92secs, respectively. – Read Also: Record-breaking run from Jodyann Mitchell at Champs 2023! – Full Results

Champs23 Order of Event Schedule Below

Time Event Heat Gender Category Round 9:00 AM Decathlon – 110H – Boys Open Event #6 9:03 AM Triple Jump 1 Boys – Prelims 9:06 AM Shot Put 2 Boys – Prelims 9:09 AM Discus 2 Girls – Prelims 9:20 AM 200M 4 Girls – Prelims 9:23 AM High Jump 4 Girls – Prelims 9:52 AM 200M 3 Girls – Prelims 10:24 AM 200M 3 Boys – Prelims 10:56 AM 200M 2 Girls – Prelims 10:58 AM Long Jump 3 Boys – Prelims 11:00 AM Decathlon – Discus – Boys Open Event #7 11:28 AM 200M 2 Boys – Prelims 12:02 PM High Jump 3 Girls – Final 12:03 PM 200M 1 Girls – Prelims 12:35 PM 200M 1 Boys – Prelims 1:03 PM Decathlon – Pole Vault – Boys Open Event #8 2:30 PM Decathlon – Javelin – Boys Open Event #9 – Final 2:33 PM High Jump 3 Boys – Final 2:42 PM Long Jump 1 Girls – Prelims 2:44 PM 4 x 100M Relay 4 Girls – Prelims 3:09 PM 4 x 100M Relay 3 Girls – Prelims 3:34 PM 4 x 100M Relay 3 Boys – Prelims 3:59 PM 4 x 100M Relay 2 Girls – Prelims 4:24 PM 4 x 100M Relay 2 Boys – Prelims 4:49 PM 4 x 100M Relay 1 Girls – Prelims 5:14 PM 4 x 100M Relay 1 Boys – Prelims 5:17 PM Long Jump 4 Girls – Final

Time Event Heat Gender Category Round 5:39 PM Decathlon – 1500M – Boys Open Event #10- Prelims 5:42 PM High Jump 2 Boys – Prelims 5:52 PM Presentation – High Jump Cl 3 Boys – Boys – – 6:07 PM 800M 3 Girls – Prelims 6:32 PM 800M 3 Boys – Prelims 6:57 PM 800M 2 Girls – Prelims 7:22 PM 800M 2 Boys – Prelims 7:47 PM 800M 1 Girls – Prelims 7:50 PM Discus 1 Boys – Final 8:12 PM 800M 1 Boys – Prelims 8:15 PM Long Jump 2 Girls – Final 8:18 PM Shot Put 2 Boys – Final 8:37 PM Presentation – Dec Boys/Jav Girls & LJ Cl 4 Girls/Disc Cl 1 Boys/LJ Cl 2Girls – – – – 8:52 PM 400M 3 Girls – Final 9:00 PM 400M 3 Boys – Final 9:08 PM 400M 2 Girls – Final 9:15 PM 400M 2 Boys – Final 9:22 PM 400M 1 Girls – Final 9:30 PM 400M 1 Boys – Final

Day Three will begin with the Boys Open Decathlon at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the Class 1 Triple Jump at 9:03 a.m. and the Shot Put for Class 2 at 9:06 a.m. The morning session will also feature the opening rounds of the 200m races, with the Class 4 girls at 9:20 a.m. Additionally, twelve finals are scheduled for Thursday at Champs 2023, including the highly anticipated 4x100m relays.

Fans can expect another day of exhilarating competition at the National Stadium in Kingston. Live streaming and updates will enable everyone to remain connected to the action.