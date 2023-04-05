charges-dropped-against-ex-nebraska-interim-coach-mickey-joseph

Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge against former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph after his accuser refused to testify.

A Lancaster County (Neb.) Court judge dismissed the case Wednesday during a brief hearing.

According to the Lincoln Star Journal, the state had sought a court order last month to compel Joseph’s accuser to attend the hearing.

“Despite several attempts by the authorities in Arizona she was not able to be served. So at this time, I am moving to dismiss without prejudice at state’s costs,” said Erica Pruess, the deputy county attorney, at the hearing.

Pruess said the accuser sent an email to her and to Joseph’s attorney, Sean Brennan, last month “indicating she was not intending to testify in this case.”

Joseph, 55, was arrested on Nov. 30 on suspicion of choking and punching his accuser and pulling her hair during a dispute. He was released on bond the following day and ordered not to have contact with the woman, who apparently has gone to Arizona.

Nebraska ended his employment on Dec. 6.

The incident occurred just days after Matt Rhule was tabbed as Nebraska’s new coach.

Joseph became interim coach after Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11 after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern that dropped the team’s record to 1-2.

The Cornhuskers went 3-6 under Joseph to finish the season with a 4-8 record.

–Field Level Media