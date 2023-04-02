Chelsea fire underperforming boss Graham Potter

LONDON – Chelsea have parted ways with manager Graham Potter following the Blues’ 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa over the weekend. The Englishman only took over the reins at Stamford Bridge last September, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

However, Potter struggled to make an impact at the club, with the Villa defeat marking his 11th loss in 31 games as Chelsea manager. The team’s current Premier League position of 11th, 12 points off the top four, also left much to be desired.

Despite spending more than £550m on new players this season, Chelsea’s results on the pitch have been underwhelming. As a result, the club’s owners have decided to part ways with Potter. Read Also: [Video Highlights] Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1: Report and Result

What Did Chelsea Say About Graham Potter?

In a statement, Chelsea said they were “disappointed” to have to make the decision. However, they added that Potter has “agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.”

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said on the club’s official website at www.chelseafc.com.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

To replace Potter on an interim basis, Chelsea have appointed Bruno Saltor, who worked with the former manager at Brighton. Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

The move to sack Potter comes as no surprise, given the pressure that has been mounting on Potter in recent weeks. Despite his reputation as a talented young coach, he was unable to produce the desired results at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Meanwhile, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali added in the statement made by Chelsea on Sunday: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”