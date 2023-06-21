Chelsea reject 2nd Manchester United bid for Mason Mount

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have rejected a second bid from Manchester United for midfielder England Mason Mount. The deal was understood to be worth £50m, with £45m guaranteed and £5m in performance-related add-ons.

With Manchester United having a valuation in mind they are unlikely to go beyond, it will be interesting to see if the club will return with another bid. Despite this, negotiations are expected to continue.

Mount is one of the lowest-paid members of the Chelsea first team and is out of contract in June 2024. Manchester United reportedly believe that he wants to leave this summer, and with no new deal on the table, they are confident that the West London club will be forced to lower their asking price.

However, Chelsea are open to continuing negotiations despite the large gap in valuations between the two clubs.

It was the second time Chelsea are rejecting a bid from Manchester United for Mason Mount after Erik Ten Hag and the Red Devils saw their opening bid of £40 million for the transfer of Mason Mount dismissed last week.