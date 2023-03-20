Chelsea target Napoli striker Victor Osimhen: Reports

LONDON, UK (20 March 2023) – Chelsea is reportedly showing interest in signing Napoli’s star striker, Victor Osimhen, during the summer transfer window. Recent reports from Italy and the Daily Mail suggest that the club is contemplating a player-plus-cash deal with Napoli, with Christian Pulisic being offered as part of the deal to acquire the Nigerian striker.

Chelsea has identified Osimhen as the “right profile” for the Premier League, but it remains unclear whether Napoli would accept the offer. – Read more: Paul Scholes tells Man United: Get Inter’s Lautaro Martinez

While the negotiations continue, the prospect of Pulisic receiving more playing time at the Stadio Armando Maradona than he currently does at Stamford Bridge is an exciting possibility for US soccer fans who are very upset about the wingers usage thus far.

Despite the uncertain future of manager Graham Potter, Chelsea’s executives are said to be focused on planning their recruitment strategy for the upcoming season, as reported by the Italian website Calciomercato.

Osimhen’s current valuation is around $74 million (€70 million), but reports suggest that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is undeterred by his club’s enormous spending spree. The club has already spent a staggering $394 million (₤323 million) in the January transfer window, and it seems that they plan to make further transfers.

Osimhen’s impressive form continues this season, as he scored two more goals in Napoli’s recent 4-0 win over Torino, taking his Serie A league-leading tally to 21 goals. With Napoli aiming to maintain their impressive performance after the international break, they will host fourth-placed AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has reportedly entered talks with Premier League rivals Fulham over a four-year ground share while the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is underway.